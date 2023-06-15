Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a final report before a court here seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor.

The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.