English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

    The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor.

    PTI
    June 15, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
    Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

    Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

    Delhi Police on Thursday filed a final report before a court here seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

    The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor.

    The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4.

    On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

    Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi Police #India #WFI chief.Brij Bhushan Singh
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 12:38 pm