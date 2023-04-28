Delhi Police registers two FIRs against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

The Delhi Police on April 28 said two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The FIRs have been filed in Connaught Place police station over the complaints made by female wrestlers, news agency ANI reported citing a statement it received from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which is registered under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the officer reportedly said, adding that investigation into both the FIRs was being taken up in right earnest.