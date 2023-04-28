Delhi Police registers two FIRs against WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at his residence in New Delhi. (Picture: PTI)

The Delhi Police on April 28 said two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The FIRs have been filed in Connaught Place police station over the complaints made by female wrestlers, news agency ANI reported citing a statement it received from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which is registered under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, the officer reportedly said, adding that investigation into both the FIRs was being taken up in right earnest.

The action came hours after Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that an FIR would be filed against the WFI chief by end of the day.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the wrestlers, sought the appointment of a special task force to investigate the allegations against Singh.

Sibal also told the bench that the minor wrestler, who has made allegations of sexual harassment, has sought police protection citing threats.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Delhi Police, told the court that the police will take a call on the appointment of a special task force and on providing security to the minor.

The apex court bench, which was headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, directed the police to assess the threat to the minor wrestler and others, and provide them security if needed. The case will come up for hearing again in the coming week.

Over the past five days, several top wrestlers, including Olympic winners Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for action against Singh.

With PTI inputs