Delhi Police registers FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Feb 26, 2020 (PTI)

An FIR was registered on February 27 against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for allegedly being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, police said.

The complaint was given by Sharma's father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.