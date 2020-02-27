App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Police registers FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

The complaint was given by Sharma's father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Feb 26, 2020 (PTI)
Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Feb 26, 2020 (PTI)

An FIR was registered on February 27 against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for allegedly being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, police said.

The complaint was given by Sharma's father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 09:37 pm

