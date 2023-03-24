 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Police registers case over protest outside Indian High Commission in London

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

The case was registered by the special cell under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain people holding Indian nationality abroad, a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the protest held outside the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, officials said here on Friday.

It was done after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action on the receipt of a report from the Ministry of External Affairs over the incident at the Indian High Commission March 19.

Last Sunday, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.