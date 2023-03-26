 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi Police refuses permission to Cong for observing 'satyagraha' in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around Rajghat.

The Congress has announced plans to hold a day-long satyagraha

NThe Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding ’satyagraha’ at Rajghat to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, officials said on Sunday.

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around Rajghat.

A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha has been denied, adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

The Congress has announced plans to hold a day-long satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Gandhi’s disqualification.