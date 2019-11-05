App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Police protest: LG reviews situation, says imperative to ensure justice done impartially

According to a statement issued by the LG office, Special Commissioner (intelligence) Praveer Ranjan briefed the lieutenant governor about the prevailing situation and also on related high court orders

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on November 5 reviewed the situation in the wake of an unprecedented protest by Delhi Police personnel following clashes with lawyers, and said it was imperative to ensure justice is done impartially in the entire matter.

According to a statement issued by the LG office, Special Commissioner (intelligence) Praveer Ranjan briefed the lieutenant governor about the prevailing situation and also on related high court orders.

The LG observed that advocates and police are important pillars of criminal justice system and they should work in complete harmony, it said.

Close

"In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter," the statement quoted Baijal as saying.

related news

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on Tuesday demanding action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court.

The protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.