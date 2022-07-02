English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi Police officer admits informing media 'incorrectly' about Mohammed Zubair's bail plea

    The clarification came after reports, attributing the Delhi Police, claimed that Zubair's bail plea has been dismissed by the Patiala House Court.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
    Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (Image: Twitter/@zoo_bear)

    Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (Image: Twitter/@zoo_bear)

    Shortly after reports on July 2 claimed that Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail plea has been dismissed by the Patiala House Court, the Delhi police issued a clarification, noting that the media had been informed "incorrectly".

    "I had a word with my IO (investigating officer), I misheard it due to noise and inadvertently the message was posted in the broadcast," news agency PTI quoted Delhi Police officer KPS Malhotra as saying.

    The statement came after Zubair's counsel Soutik Banerjee condemned the police for claiming that the bail plea has been dismissed, despite the court being yet to pronounce its order.

    "It is extremely scandalous and it speaks of the status of rule of law in our country today. That even before the judicial magistrate has sat and pronounced the order, police have leaked the order to the media," he said.

    The Delhi Police has, notably, sought a 14-day custody of Zubair, who was arrested earlier this week on the charge of hurting religious sentiments and spreading enmity through a "questionable image" he had tweeted in 2018.

    Close

    Related stories

    The prosecution, earlier today, added fresh charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence against him.

    "Criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence charges added to the FIR along with Section 35 of the FCRA," the Delhi Police's counsel informed the Patiala House Court.

    With the provision under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) pressed against him, the Enforcement Directorate can initiate a money laundering probe as well, legal experts pointed out.

    The case against Zubair was initially registered under (IPC) sections 153A, which is invoked in cases linked to "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence" and 295A which deals with "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs".

    According to Pratik Sinha, the other co-founder of Alt News, Zubair was summoned by the Delhi Police on June 27 in another case, dating back to 2020, for which he was already granted protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court. He was, however, arrested by the police in an another case for which the FIR copy was yet to be served, Sinha had alleged.

    "Zubair was called today by special cell, Delhi for investigation in a 2020 case for which he already had a protection against arrest from High Court. However, today at around 6.45pm we were told he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given which is mandatory under law for the Sections under which he has been arrested. Nor FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests," Sinha had said in a statement issued on June 27.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alt News #Delhi Police #Mohammed Zubair
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 02:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.