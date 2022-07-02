Delhi Police officer admits informing media 'incorrectly' about Mohammed Zubair's bail plea

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (Image: Twitter/@zoo_bear)

Shortly after reports on July 2 claimed that Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail plea has been dismissed by the Patiala House Court, the Delhi police issued a clarification, noting that the media had been informed "incorrectly".

"I had a word with my IO (investigating officer), I misheard it due to noise and inadvertently the message was posted in the broadcast," news agency PTI quoted Delhi Police officer KPS Malhotra as saying.

The statement came after Zubair's counsel Soutik Banerjee condemned the police for claiming that the bail plea has been dismissed, despite the court being yet to pronounce its order.

"It is extremely scandalous and it speaks of the status of rule of law in our country today. That even before the judicial magistrate has sat and pronounced the order, police have leaked the order to the media," he said.

The Delhi Police has, notably, sought a 14-day custody of Zubair, who was arrested earlier this week on the charge of hurting religious sentiments and spreading enmity through a "questionable image" he had tweeted in 2018.

The prosecution, earlier today, added fresh charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence against him.

"Criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence charges added to the FIR along with Section 35 of the FCRA," the Delhi Police's counsel informed the Patiala House Court.

With the provision under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) pressed against him, the Enforcement Directorate can initiate a money laundering probe as well, legal experts pointed out.

The case against Zubair was initially registered under (IPC) sections 153A, which is invoked in cases linked to "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence" and 295A which deals with "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs".

According to Pratik Sinha, the other co-founder of Alt News, Zubair was summoned by the Delhi Police on June 27 in another case, dating back to 2020, for which he was already granted protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court. He was, however, arrested by the police in an another case for which the FIR copy was yet to be served, Sinha had alleged.

"Zubair was called today by special cell, Delhi for investigation in a 2020 case for which he already had a protection against arrest from High Court. However, today at around 6.45pm we were told he has been arrested in some other FIR for which no notice was given which is mandatory under law for the Sections under which he has been arrested. Nor FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests," Sinha had said in a statement issued on June 27.