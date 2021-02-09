Delhi Police nabs Deep Sidhu for instigating farmers during R- Day violence

Punjabi Actor-turned activist

Punjabi actor-turned activist Deep Sidhu, an accused in Republic Day violence at the Red Fort has been arrested, news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police Special Cell on February 9.

Police said Sidhu has been arrested from Zarakpur in Punjab.

Hundreds of protesters broke loose from a planned tractor rally by farmers on the city outskirts and stormed Red Fort on January 26, with others breaching barricades and clashing with police in other parts of the capital.

Sidhu was seen handing over a 'kesri' flag to a man to hoist it on the ramparts of the Red Ford alongside the tricolor inviting criticism for the farmer’s protest against the controversial agricultural reform laws underway at several border points of Delhi for more than two months now.

Sidhu was accused of instigating a group of farmers to storm the Red Fort on Republic Day and has been named in an FIR by Delhi Police. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on information about Sidhu by Delhi police.