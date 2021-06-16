Delhi Police moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC order granting bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal

(Image: Pixabay)

The Delhi Police on June 16 moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, and Natasha Narwal, who were arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots under the under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Narwal and Kalita are research scholars at Jawaharlal Nehru University, while Tanha is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

On June 15, a Delhi HC bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani had granted bail to the three student activists.

"We are constrained to say, that it appears, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent and in the morbid fear that matters may get out of hand, the State has blurred the line between the constitutionally guaranteed 'right to protest' and 'terrorist activity'. If such blurring gains traction, democracy would be in peril," the Delhi HC order said.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 2020 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)