Delhi Police makes security arrangements for Shab-e-Baraat, Holi; issues public advisory

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

More than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat, which will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, officials said.

Ahead of Shab-e-Baraat and Holi this week, Delhi Police Monday said it has made elaborate arrangements for the safety of motorists and pedestrians while ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers.

During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers beside the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques. According to the police, more than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital.

Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations.Since the date of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat coincide this year, special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be stationed on various roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations, the Delhi Police advisory stated.