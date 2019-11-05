App
India
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Police-lawyers clash: Two FIRs filed against lawyers

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since November 1, when a clash over a parking dispute injured at least 20 security personnel and several advocates

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A policeman and a civilian filed two FIRs on November 5, alleging they were assaulted by lawyers at the Saket Court Complex in South Delhi, an official said.

The FIRs were filed at Saket police station in connection with the assaults on November 4.

An on-duty policeman was thrashed by advocates outside the Saket Court Complex. In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman riding a bike. One of the lawyers also slapped him. When the policeman was leaving the spot, the lawyer also hit his bike with his helmet.

Close

The civilian alleged he was beaten up by lawyers at the court complex.

related news

Also read - Explained | No law, no order: Tensions simmer as Delhi Police protests against clashes with lawyers

Meanwhile, thousands of police personnel have been protesting outside their headquarters at ITO in an unprecedented move, demanding action against lawyers involved in the attack outside the Saket Court Complex.

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since November 1, when a clash over a parking dispute injured at least 20 security personnel and several advocates.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

