Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal

Commuters in Delhi recently had a dreadful Monday with a protest march, Republic Day rehearsals and VIP movement significantly increasing traffic congestion and bringing arterial roads to a grinding halt.

Delhi Police took to its Twitter handle to issue a traffic advisory about the routes on which the full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade will take place.

The advisory stated, "The rehearsal will start on January 23 at 09:50 am from Vijay Chowk and will conclude at Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and Tilak Marg."

It also stated that traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate would be restricted from 06:00 pm on January 22 till the rehearsal ends on January 23. "Traffic will also be restricted on this route from 06:00 pm on Saturday till parade concludes on Sunday," the advisory mentioned further.

While Metro services will be available to commuters, entry and exit gates will remain closed at Udyog Bhawan, and Central Secretariat from 05.00 am till noon on January 23 . Large goods or heavy transport vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 10.00 pm on January 22 till the parade rehearsal ends on the next day and the same will apply on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the tweet by Delhi Police, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms is prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15. You can refer to the image in the tweet to check the types of sub-conventional aerial platforms.

Auto rickshaws and taxis will also not be allowed to enter or ply after 07.00 am on January 23 and January 26 on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Ferozeshah Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Humayun Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Sardar Patel Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ata Turk Marg, and Kautilya Marg.

Delhi Police is also expecting heavy traffic during the Republic Day parade rehearsals on the following routes – Rajpath, Rajendra Prasad Road, Ferozeshah Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, and Tughlaq Road, to name a few.