 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi Police intensifies patrolling, anti-terror measures ahead of R-Day

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

The police have also urged people to stay vigilant and inform them about anything suspicious.

(Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

The Delhi Police have deployed additional pickets, intensified anti-terror measures and enhanced patrolling ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

All Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACsP) and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been holding meetings with members of the Residents Welfare Association and Market Welfare Associations and briefing them about security measures in place for Republic Day, they said.

The police have also urged people to stay vigilant and inform them about anything suspicious.

The Delhi Police has also been creating awareness on the social media, asking people to alert or inform the police about any suspicious person, activity or article, they said.

Tenant and servant verifications are being done, police said, adding that surprise checks are also being conducted at hotels, guest houses and 'dharamshalas' to ensure no suspicious or anti-social elements have occupied the space illegally, police said.  Mock drills have also been conducted by various districts to check their preparedness for anti-terror measures ahead of Republic Day, a senior police officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "Our security checks and anti-terror measures are robust and we would not allow any mischief monger or terror criminal to function or get successful.