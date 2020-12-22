Delhi Police has tools that can break into locked smartphones: Report

The Delhi Police can break into smartphones and even iPhones using special tools.

However, they might not always be successful, Medianama reported.

According to its reports, the Delhi Police utilizes tools from Israeli cybersecurity company Cellebrite such as UFED (Universal Forensic Extraction Device) and Physical Analyser by Celebrate.

These tools were also used by FTI counselling to determine whether Amazon CEO’s iPhone X was hacked by Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

Apart from these tools, the Delhi Police also employs MicroSystemation AB’s (MSAB) XRY tool, Russian firm Oxygen ForensicI’ Detective, and Czech firm Compelson Labs’ MOBILedit.

These are used to extract data from locked smartphones, however, the success rate is still determined as inconsistent.

Touching upon these tools, Anyesh Roy, the deputy commissioner of police who heads Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Cell unit, told MediaNama, “All the forensic tools through which data can be extracted, they are available. The data is only extracted when the investigation demands it."

Roy also added that the data extraction process is also specified on the basis of how much data the investigation officer demands and how much data can be extracted using the tools.