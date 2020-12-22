MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi Police has tools that can break into locked smartphones: Report

According to its reports, the Delhi Police utilizes tools from Israeli cybersecurity company Cellebrite such as UFED (Universal Forensic Extraction Device) and Physical Analyser by Celebrate.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 05:37 PM IST

The Delhi Police can break into smartphones and even iPhones using special tools.

However, they might not always be successful, Medianama reported.

According to its reports, the Delhi Police utilizes tools from Israeli cybersecurity company Cellebrite such as UFED (Universal Forensic Extraction Device) and Physical Analyser by Celebrate.

These tools were also used by FTI counselling to determine whether Amazon CEO’s iPhone X was hacked by Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

Close

Related stories

Apart from these tools, the Delhi Police also employs MicroSystemation AB’s (MSAB) XRY tool, Russian firm Oxygen ForensicI’ Detective, and Czech firm Compelson Labs’ MOBILedit.

These are used to extract data from locked smartphones, however, the success rate is still determined as inconsistent.

Touching upon these tools,  Anyesh Roy, the deputy commissioner of police who heads Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Cell unit, told MediaNama, “All the forensic tools through which data can be extracted, they are available. The data is only extracted when the investigation demands it."

Roy also added that the data extraction process is also specified on the basis of how much data the investigation officer demands and how much data can be extracted using the tools.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Police #India #iPhones #smartphones #Technology
first published: Dec 22, 2020 05:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.