Delhi police ends protest against lawyers after senior officers' reassurances

Delhi Police personnel ended their nearly 11-hour-long protest against alleged assault by lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2. The move came after senior officers assured them that their grievances will be addressed.

Addressing the protesters, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha urged them to end stir and resume duty, while assuring them that a review petition will be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.

The senior officer said the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000.

Hundreds of police personnel have gathered outside the police headquarters at ITO in Delhi, to protest against the assault by lawyers. Several of them were seen holding placards that read: "We are human in police uniforms" and "Protectors Need Protection".

The Delhi Police has submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, giving a detailed account of the circumstances that led to the events on November 2.