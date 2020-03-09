App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Police detains couple linked to ISIS for instigating anti-CAA protests

Interrogation has revealed that the couple had created several anonymous accounts on social media platforms to promote ISIS' ideology.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A couple linked to the Islamic State's Khorasan module was arrested from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar on March 8 for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests in the national capital, police said.

They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39), said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The couple hail from Srinagar and were residing in Jamia Nagar in Delhi, he said.

Close

Promoting the Islamic State's ideology of hatred, they were inciting Muslims to take up violent struggle against the state. The couple was also involved in instigating protests against the amended citizenship law, Kushwah said.

Interrogation has revealed that they had created several anonymous accounts on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. to promote the ideology of the banned ISIS, Kushwah said.

They were also circulating material against the government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the officer said.

Four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard disc and incriminating material was seized from their house, he said.

A case has been registered against them and further interrogation is underway.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 07:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Police #India #ISIS

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.