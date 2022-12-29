 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Police dealt with challenging cases like Shraddha murder, Sulli deals in 2022

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

It will be a challenging year ahead for the investigators as police will have to depend on circumstantial and forensic evidence to prove Poonawala guilty.

Delhi Police (Representational Image)

Delhi Police had a busy year investigating some of the most challenging and sensational cases which caught the nation's attention be it the grisly murder of 27-year-old Shradha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner or the Sulli deals incident that created a massive outrage from all quarters.

The gory details about Walkar's murder emerged after Delhi Police arrested her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12. After allegedly strangling Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.

The incident started unfolding when the victim's father in Mumbai filed a complaint in September when one of her friends informed him that Walkar's phone had been unreachable for two months and Poonawala claimed that they had parted ways some time ago.

But it was Delhi Police which in November got the lead and started frantically searching for Walkar's body parts. Following Poonawala's confession, police scanned through various forest areas and even a pond in Madangir was emptied to look for Walkar's missing body parts. Police have recovered more than 13 body parts from forest areas of Mehrauli and Gurugram. The investigators got a headway when the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from the blood traced found at the house where Walkar was murdered matched with samples of her father. Polygraph test and narco analysis were also conducted on Poonawala. Even though reports of these tests are not admissible in court but his confessions made during the tests will help in further investigation.

However, police are yet to recover Walkar's mobile phone which the accused allegedly threw somewhere. The case, which had the investigators on tenterhooks, also gave fodder to gossip mills that were churning out various salacious stories, with police denying them outrightly.

It will be a challenging year ahead for the investigators as police will have to depend on circumstantial and forensic evidence to prove Poonawala guilty.