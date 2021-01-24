MARKET NEWS

Delhi Police Commissioner issues circular for security arrangements for tractor rally

PTI
January 24, 2021 / 10:35 PM IST

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Sunday issued a circular regarding the security arrangements for the tractor rally by protesting farmers that will be held after the Republic Day celebration on Tuesday.

The circular said that all officers and personnel as well as CAPF and any other force deployed for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements should be made aware and be prepared that they will be required for law and order arrangements immediately after the official celebration is over.

Arrangements of lunch for police personnel should be made and they be kept in readiness at their points of duty under the charge of their respective zonal/sector officers, it said.

The officers should also ensure adequate rest after the Republic Day celebration arrangements and should remain in ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangements in connection with the 'kisan tractor rally' on Tuesday, the circular said.

On Sunday, police said the farmers' proposed tractor rally will start after the time period of the Republic Day celebration has ended. The rally will be held from Delhi's three border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — and adequate security will be provided to it, police said.

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre's three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed. The farmers had earlier announced that they will hold a peaceful tractor parade on Republic Day as a mark of their protest against the farm laws.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #Delhi #Farmers protest #Farmers' Tractor Rally #India
first published: Jan 24, 2021 10:35 pm

