Delhi police commissioner granted emergency detention powers under National Security Act: Reports

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are pictured next to a barricade at the Shaheen Bagh protest site in New Delhi, India on January 14. (Image: Reuters)



Amidst recent unrest in the national capital, the Delhi Police Commissioner has reportedly been granted emergency detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, beginning from January 19 to April 18

However, a news flash from The Times of India has quoted Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources as saying that the order giving detention powers to Delhi Police Commissioner under NSA is a routine one, which is renewed from time to time.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months, if the authorities are convinced that the individual is a threat to national security, and law and order.

The development comes against the background of aggressive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi and the forthcoming assembly elections, scheduled for February 8.

Instances of violence have also been reported from university campuses located in the national capital, including the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia University.

A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the JNU campus on January 5, prompting the university administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence.

Similarly, on December 15, violence erupted during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in south Delhi's near Jamia Millia Islamia. Protesters torched vehicles and clashed with the police.

The Police had allegedly resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. They entered the university campus and cracked down on students.

Violence was also reported from other parts of Delhi, including east Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad areas in December last year.

Non-violent protests have been continuing in other parts of Delhi, including at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the CAA have been on for a month.