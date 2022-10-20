English
    Delhi police commissioner gets detention power under National Security Act

    The order, which came into force from Wednesday, is effective till January 18 next year.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has authorised the city police commissioner to detain under the National Security Act (NSA) people who pose a threat to the national capital, sources said on Thursday.

    The order, which came into force from Wednesday, is effective till January 18 next year.

    The lieutenant governor has authorised the commissioner of police to take into preventive detention those who become a threat to the national capital, according to a senior police officer.

    The official notification cites subsection 2 of section 3 of NSA which states that the central government or a state government, if satisfied that a person can act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or the maintenance of public order, can make an order directing that such person be detained as a preventive measure.
    PTI
