Delhi Police cites rise in tractor sale as conspiracy behind Red Fort violence

The Delhi police have cited a “rise” in tractor sales in Punjab and Haryana between the period of November 2020 and January 2021 to support its allegation that the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day by protesters was “a deep-rooted, well-orchestrated conspiracy”.

A section of protesters of the three farm laws had entered the iconic Red Fort on January 26 after they deviated from pre-decided routes their tractor parade in Delhi, resulting in a clash between them and security personnel.

In a chargesheet, the police have said that the “sale of tractors rises to a considerable extent rapidly in a well-orchestrated conspiracy and with the sole object…to take tractors to Delhi for agitation and protest,” reported The Indian Express.

Punjab witnessed the biggest increase in sales of tractors between November 2020 and January 2021, said the report citing the chargesheet. Giving the details, it stated that the tractor sales rose by 94.30 percent in December 2020 with the sales of 1,535 units, as compared to December 2019, when 790 tractors were sold.

January 2021 also saw a similar trend as 2,840 tractors were sold in the month showing an increase of 85.13 percent in sales from January 2020 when 1,534 tractors were sold, said the chargesheet filed in May.

In Haryana also, sales of tractor increased by 31.81 percent in November 2020 with the sale of 3,174 tractors as compared to November 2019 when 2,408 were sold. In December 2020, the sales growth was 50.32 percent (2,312) as compared to December 2019 (1,538) and it was 48 percent in January 2021 (3,900) as compared to January 2020 (2,635), as per the chargesheet.

According to the report, the chargesheet also mentioned that there are several video clips of farmer leaders instigating their supporters to “modify their tractors and get heavy metal accessory installed so that the police barricades can be breached”. These video clips were recorded before the Republic Day, it stated.

It also mentioned the video clips showing farmer leaders “claiming that the tractor rally will not follow the agreed route (and) if they are stopped by the police, they will breach the barricade and enter Delhi at any cost,” said the report quoting the chargesheet.

It further alleged that the objective of the protesters was “to conquer/get hold of (Red Fort)” and turn it into a protest site to “cause embarrassment and humiliation at national and international level to the people of this country” by hoisting the Nishan Sahib and Kisan flag on Republic Day, said the report.

In the chargesheet, the police have also talked about a purported video clip of actor Deep Sidhu in which he is addressing the protesters and “calling the other leaders of the farmers’ union to reach Red Fort and take further charge”.

Asked about it, Sidhu’s lawyer, Abhishek Gupta, told the publication that the claim has not been substantiated by the cops. “This allegation that the farmers bought tractors in furtherance of the conspiracy is absurd and childish. They are making a mockery of the law,” Gupta was quoted as saying.

The police have named 16 people in the chargesheet in the Red Fort violence under different section of IPC sections related to rioting, assaulting public servants, criminal conspiracy, several sections of the Arms Act, The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act, the report said.