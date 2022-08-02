 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora meets Home Minister Amit Shah

PTI
Aug 02, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

A day after taking over as head of the force, newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, a day after he took charge of the force. Arora is a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer and headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) before his appointment as Delhi Police chief on Sunday.

"The Police Commissioner of Delhi, Shri Sanjay Arora called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office tweeted. Officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Arora, who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, succeeded Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday. Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.

Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister. The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

 

PTI
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Delhi #India #Sanjay Arora
first published: Aug 2, 2022 03:07 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.