    Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora meets Home Minister Amit Shah

    A day after taking over as head of the force, newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

    Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, a day after he took charge of the force. Arora is a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer and headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) before his appointment as Delhi Police chief on Sunday.

    "The Police Commissioner of Delhi, Shri Sanjay Arora called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office tweeted. Officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.

    Arora, who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, succeeded Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday. Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.

    Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister. The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

     
    PTI
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 03:07 pm
