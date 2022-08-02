Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, a day after he took charge of the force. Arora is a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer and headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) before his appointment as Delhi Police chief on Sunday.

"The Police Commissioner of Delhi, Shri Sanjay Arora called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office tweeted. Officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Arora, who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, succeeded Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday. Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.

Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister. The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.