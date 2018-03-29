App
Mar 29, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Police book Vistara passenger for molesting crew member

A crew member accused a 62-year-old passenger of touching her inappropriately many times in during the Lucknow-Delhi flight.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Police have booked a passenger of a Vistara flight for alleged sexual harassment of a crew member.

According to a report in The Hindu, a crew member stated that the 62-year-old man touched her inappropriately many times during a flight from Lucknow to Delhi. The man also allegedly did the same while exiting the aircraft at Delhi airport.

The police have booked Rajeev Dani under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was released on bail.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi Airport), Sanjay Bhatia, said that the accused was handed over to Indira Gandhi International Airport police staff soon after the flight landed. The airline also released a statement on the issue.

The airline said that it was "fully committed to providing cooperation to all the authorities" probing the case.

“Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity,” it said .

