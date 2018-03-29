Delhi Police book Vistara passenger for molesting crew member

The Delhi Police have booked a passenger of a Vistara flight for alleged sexual harassment of a crew member.



A passenger has been arrested on charges of molesting a cabin crew member of Air Vistara Lucknow-Delhi flight pic.twitter.com/eLPLlwxWSS

— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

According to a report in The Hindu , a crew member stated that the 62-year-old man touched her inappropriately many times during a flight from Lucknow to Delhi. The man also allegedly did the same while exiting the aircraft at Delhi airport.

The police have booked Rajeev Dani under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was released on bail.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi Airport), Sanjay Bhatia, said that the accused was handed over to Indira Gandhi International Airport police staff soon after the flight landed. The airline also released a statement on the issue.

The airline said that it was "fully committed to providing cooperation to all the authorities" probing the case.

“Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity,” it said .