Delhi Police bans flying of drones, UAVs, quadcopters and other aerial objects till August 16

The Delhi Police has banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAVs), drones, quadcopters and other remote-controlled flying objects till August 16.

The decision has been taken as part of the measures to ramp up the security in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.

It has been decided to "prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi", the order said.

The prohibition will come into effect from July 16 and will remain in force for 32 days till August 16, 2021, it further added.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms," the order stated while citing the reason to adopt the precautionary measure.

Drones and other aerial platforms have been banned earlier also ahead of the Independence Day. The national capital, on the occasion, witnesses high-octane celebrations which includes an address by the prime minister from the ramparts of Red Fort.