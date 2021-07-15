MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi Police bans flying of drones, UAVs, quadcopters and other aerial objects till August 16

The decision has been taken as part of the measures to ramp up the security in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Delhi Police has banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAVs), drones, quadcopters and other remote-controlled flying objects till August 16.

The decision has been taken as part of the measures to ramp up the security in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.

It has been decided to "prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi", the order said.

The prohibition will come into effect from July 16 and will remain in force for 32 days till August 16, 2021, it further added.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms," the order stated while citing the reason to adopt the precautionary measure.

Close

Related stories

Also Read | Aviation ministry issues draft rules to ensure ease of using drones in India

Drones and other aerial platforms have been banned earlier also ahead of the Independence Day. The national capital, on the occasion, witnesses high-octane celebrations which includes an address by the prime minister from the ramparts of Red Fort.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi Police #drones #Independence Day 2021 #UAVs
first published: Jul 15, 2021 09:35 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.