you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Police arrests suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Tahir Hussain has been booked for the murder of the IB staffer during the violence that had rocked pockets of north east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act last week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Police, on March 05, arrested suspended AAP corporator Tahir Hussain, who is an accused in the kidnapping and murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma.

Delhi's Karkardooma Court rejected Hussain's anticipatory bail plea and observed that no one appeared from the accused's side, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, Hussain had said that he would be surrendering before a Delhi court at 2 pm.

Hussain had reportedly disappeared a day after he was suspended by his party, with the Delhi Police unable to trace his whereabouts. He had also reportedly switched off his phone.

On March 4, a Delhi court had deferred for today the hearing of Hussain's anticipatory bail application in a case lodged in connection with the killing of Sharma.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain had deferred the matter noting that the copy of the notice regarding his plea was not served to the SIT, formed to probe the cases related to the violence over the new citizenship law.

Hussain has been booked for the murder of the IB staffer during the violence that had rocked pockets of north east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act last week.

Hussain has denied the charges against him, and has claimed that he was being framed.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Delhi #India #Politics

