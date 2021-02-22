English
Delhi Police arrests man seen climbing one of Red Fort minarets during January 26 violence

The arrest of Jaspreet Singh comes five days after the police arrested Maninder Singh, a car mechanic in Delhi's Pitampura, after footage from the Red Fort on January 26 showed him 'swinging swords'.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
Visuals shared by the Delhi Police.

A resident of Delhi was arrested by the police on February 22 in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day. The accused, Jaspreet Singh, was identified as one of the alleged vandals who climbed on a minaret of the iconic structure.

The police, in a statement issued following Jaspreet's arrest, shared the visuals which showed him among the protesters who stormed the Red Fort on January 26.

"He is seen in offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at Red Fort," the police claimed, adding that he climbed one of the two minarets on either sides of the fort's ramparts.

The arrest of Jaspreet comes five days after the police arrested Maninder Singh, a car mechanic in Delhi's Pitampura, after footage from the Red Fort on January 26 showed him "swinging swords".

The police, on February 20, released the photographs of 20 people who were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out at the Red Fort.

"We have released the pictures and the process of identification (of the people) has been started," a senior officer told news agency PTI, hinting that more arrests could be carried out in the days to come.

Dozens of police personnel were injured in the clashes that erupted outside the Red Fort on January 26. The vandals entered into the monument after farmer groups had called a tractor rally in Delhi to protest against the Centre's farm laws.
TAGS: #Delhi Police #Farm laws #Farmers protest #Jaspreet Singh #Red Fort #Red Fort Violence #Republic Day violence
first published: Feb 22, 2021 06:47 pm

