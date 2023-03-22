 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Police arrests 6 people for anti-Modi posters; AAP slams 'insecure' PM

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

Delhi Police has arrested six people and registered 49 FIRs in connection with posters put up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, police had said that 100 FIRs were registered, but they later revised the figure.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the police action, called Pm Modi "insecure" and "scared" even as police claimed they have seized more than 2,000 posters from a vehicle moments after it came out of the AAP headquarters in Delhi.

Posters reading "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) were found glued all across the city's walls and electricity poles, police said.