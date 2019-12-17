App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Police arrests 10 for Jamia violence, none are students

Delhi Police said that most of those arrested have a criminal background and that none of them are students

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi Police, on December 17, arrested 10 persons from New Delhi’s Jamia and Okhla areas in connection with the violence seen at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15. Both these areas are close to the university.

Police said that most of those arrested have a criminal background and that none of them are students. The arrests were made on December 16 night, the police said.

On the evening of December 15, students of JMI university were injured when the police entered the campus and lathi-charged them. This happened after the students’ protest against the amended Citizenship Act there turned violent.

Some protesters had set fire to DTC buses and private vehicles in South Delhi during the agitation. However, the university has said that this was done by outsiders and not the students.

On December 16, JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar demanded an inquiry against police’s December 15 entry into the campus and “vandalism”.

According to the police, around 30 police personnel, including senior officers were injured while trying to disperse protesting students.

After entering the university, police had detained many students. All of them were released around 3.30 am on December 16.

Many universities across the country held protests in solidarity with their peers in JMI late on December 15 and on December 16.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:58 am

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

