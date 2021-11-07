Delhi Police arrest builder for duping ex-cricketer Chetan Sharma, 12 more of Rs 1.34 crore

(Representative image)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has reportedly arrested a builder for allegedly duping former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma and 12 more.

The accused, a resident of Mehrauli, allegedly offered a host of investment schemes to the 13 people and promised high returns. But he never returned the money, Indian Express reported. The victims moved the EOW alleging that they were cheated by the accused and his family of Rs 1.34 crore in 2017.

The builder, identified as Sameer Chawla (53), is being interrogated, the report said. The police will also question his wife and brother.

“Initially, he returned a small sum of money to a few of the victims to win their trust. Later, he stopped paying and did not return the original sum," the newspaper quotes a police official as saying.

“We took (the statement of) all the complainants and found that the accused had received investments through cash and bank channels from many people. He was asking people to invest in properties and schemes. We arrested him from Mehrauli on Saturday,” said RK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, EOW, said.

Chawla reportedly targeted people living in his neighbourhood.