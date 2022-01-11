Delhi orders to close all private offices: A list of exempted categories

The DDMA, which formulates COVID-19 management policies for the national capital, has already suspended the dine-in facility at restaurants and closed bars in view of the rising coronavirus infection in the national capital. (Representative image: Reuters)

All private offices in Delhi will be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its revised guidelines on January 11.

This comes a day after the DDMA, which formulates COVID-19 management policies for the national capital, suspended the dine-in facility at restaurants and closed bars in view of the rising coronavirus infection in the city. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, as per Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

As the authority asks private offices to shut down except those exempted under new COVID-19 safety guidelines, take a look at private offices that will remain open:

- Private banks

- Offices of companies providing essential services

- Insurance/mediclaim companies

- Offices of pharma companies needed for management of production and distribution

- Entities or Intermediaries regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

- All Non-banking financial companies, or NBFCs

- All Microfinance Institutions

- Offices of advocates if operations of courts, tribunals or commissions of enquiries are on

- Courier services