8-year-old girl raped by two minors in Delhi, accused detained

The Delhi Commission for Women expressed outrage over the incident and served a notice to the police. (Representational image)

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minors in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, the police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the condition of the survivor is stable and she has been shifted to the general ward of the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal had said the child was battling for life due to critical injuries.

The police said they have nabbed two juveniles, aged 10 to 12, in connection with the incident. According to them, the girl was playing outside her house at around 2 pm on Monday when she was lured by one of the boys who lives in the same locality. He along with his friend then raped the girl.

As she returned home at around 4:30 pm, she narrated her ordeal to her mother who brought her to the police station, an officer said. The officer said a case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 AB (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said one of accused stays with his relatives as his father is not alive and mother lives in Bihar. The girl's father is a street vendor.

"The people gang-raping an eight-year-old are not humans!” the Delhi Commission for Women chairperson said. “The strongest punishment needs to be given to the guilty. I have issued a notice to the Delhi Police giving them 48 hours to produce a detailed action taken report in the matter along with complete details of the FIR and accused(s) arrested.”

According to Delhi Police, 1,725 rape cases were reported in Delhi till October 31 last year while 1,699 such cases were registered in 2020.