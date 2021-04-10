Delhi: New restrictions will be imposed soon, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Amid the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 10 said that while there won't be another lockdown, new restrictions will be imposed soon in the national capital.

“There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon,” news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Speaking about his stand on removing age restriction in the ongoing vaccination drive he said that his government can can vaccinate everyone in Delhi within two to three months if the age bar is removed.

"If we have enough doses and age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within two to three months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccine for seven to ten days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination," he said.

The chief minister had earlier urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the age criterion for vaccination and making it available for all in the national capital.

Seeing a rise in cases, the Delhi government on April 9 ordered the suspension of physical academic activities and offline examinations for all classes till further orders.

The AAP dispensation had last week announced that students of any class will not be called to school in the new academic session. However, class 10 and class 12 students who have to appear in board exams in May-June were going to school with the consent of their parents for preparations as well as practical exams. Also, classes 9 and 11 students were being called to school for exams.

The national capital recorded 8,521 new cases on April 9, taking the total caseload to 7,06,526. While the total number of active cases stood at 26,631, the total death toll reached to 11,196.