Delhi-NCR's air quality likely to remain in 'very poor' category on Monday

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on December 8 with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius and a thin layer of smog affecting visibility.

The air quality index (AQI) is expected to remain in the higher-end of the 'very poor' category on December 9 because of cold weather and calm winds allowing accumulation of pollutants.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the capital on Sunday was docked at 377.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The levels of PM 2.5-- particulate matter so small that they can enter the lungs and even the bloodstream-- shot up to 220 micrograms per cubic metre, around four times the safe limit of 0-60, by 6 pm.

The AQI, which is expected to deteriorate slightly on Monday will remain within the higher-end of very poor category while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

The calm surface wind condition is likely to continue until Monday.