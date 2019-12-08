App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi-NCR's air quality likely to remain in 'very poor' category on Monday

The air quality index (AQI) is expected to remain in the higher-end of the 'very poor' category on December 9 because of cold weather and calm winds allowing accumulation of pollutants

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on December 8 with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius and a thin layer of smog affecting visibility.

The air quality index (AQI) is expected to remain in the higher-end of the 'very poor' category on December 9 because of cold weather and calm winds allowing accumulation of pollutants.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the capital on Sunday was docked at 377.

Close

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

related news

The levels of PM 2.5-- particulate matter so small that they can enter the lungs and even the bloodstream-- shot up to 220 micrograms per cubic metre, around four times the safe limit of 0-60, by 6 pm.

The AQI, which is expected to deteriorate slightly on Monday will remain within the higher-end of very poor category while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

The calm surface wind condition is likely to continue until Monday.

"The air quality over Delhi and NCR is likely to worsen further due to light winds, high humidity and low temperatures over the area," tweeted Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 8, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi Pollution #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.