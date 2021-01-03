Delhi-NCR to witness light to moderate rainfall over next two days

File image: A man rides a bicycle on a road amid dense fog on a winter morning in New Delhi, India on December 30, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on January 2.

A thunderstorm was reported in parts of Delhi before dawn on January 3, with the temperature hovering at around 10-12 degrees Celsius during the early hours.



Visuals from a section of National Highway 24 near Akshardham The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm and light to moderate rainfall over parts of Delhi and Haryana for today pic.twitter.com/yeS9mcy7rA — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Parts of the national capital had received light rain on the morning of January 2 as well, while the minimum temperature rose to 7 degrees Celsius due to a cloud cover over the city, according to the IMD.

On January 1, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years for January and very dense fog lowered visibility to near-zero metres.

Meanwhile, the Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 around dawn on January 3. PM2.5 was at 229. PM2.5 is the mixture of solid particulate matter and liquid droplets found in the air. Breathing such air can affect the heart and cause chronic cardiovascular problems.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51–100 is "satisfactory", 101–200 is "moderately polluted", 201–300 is "poor", 301–400 is "very poor" and 401–500 is considered "severe". The categorisation may vary depending on the monitoring agency.