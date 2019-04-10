Delhi-NCR top destination attracting talent in second half of 2018: Survey

With nearly half of the job- hunters choosing Delhi-NCR, the national Capital region has emerged as the top destination attracting talent for a slew of professions during the second half of 2018, says a survey.

About half of the professionals who switched cities for jobs, moved to NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida) followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai, as per Linkedin's 'India workforce report for the second half of 2018.

The next five cities that have attracted talent were Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Vadodara and Jaipur in the survey which is based on the data from July 1 to December 31, 2018, from Linkedin platform primarily from the member profiles, including hiring numbers.

Software and IT services, manufacturing and finance, followed by corporate services and education are the largest industries on the platform in the country.

Finance, wellness and fitness, real estate, legal and entertainment are seen as the top five fastest-growing industries during the reporting period, it said, adding healthcare has emerged amongst the top 5 industries in five cities including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Software engineers were the top job sought and demanded throughout 2018 as even in the rapidly growing wellness and fitness industry, there was high demand for software engineers.

Business management roles such as business analysts and business development managers also saw a high-share in jobs hired, the survey said.

According to the survey US remains the favourite destination globally, despite the visa restrictions and the anti-migrant policies of the Donald Trump administration, followed by the UAE, Canada, Britain and Australia.

Germany tops the countries with the highest percentage share of emigrants from India taking up jobs that have the highest volume of hiring followed by the US, Britain, Australia and Canada.

One-in-five Indians immigrating to Germany are taking up in-demand jobs, as the largest European economy sees the largest in-demand corridor combined in-demand migration into and out from India and Germany. In the first half, Australia was the largest in-demand corridor.

Software engineers topped the in-demand jobs market in Germany, the US and Canada followed by salespersons in the US and Canada and project managers in Britain and Australia.