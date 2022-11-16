 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi-NCR sees highest annual increase in housing price among 8 cities in Jul-Sep: Report

Nov 16, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

Bengaluru recorded the largest decrease in unsold inventory, but other cities, including Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, saw an increase in unsold inventory as a result of new launches.

Delhi NCR's property prices rose 14 percent in the third quarter of FY23, the highest amongst the top eight cities at an average of Rs 7741 per square feet, according to a joint report by CREDAI, Colliers India and Liases Foras.

"During Q3 2022, overall housing prices in India increased 6 percentage year-on-year (YoY)", the report mentioned.

According to the data, the property prices in Kolkata increased by 12 percent YoY between July and September of this year, to Rs 6,594 per square foot.

Average prices rose by 11 percentage in Ahmedabad to Rs 6,077 per square foot, while rates increased by 9 percentage in Pune to Rs 8,013 per square foot.

Hyderabad's property prices increased 8 percentage to Rs 9,266 per square foot. "However, due to limited availability, prices of ready units rose 26 percentage YoY in Hyderabad," the report mentioned. In Bengaluru, prices increased 6percentage to Rs 8,035 per square foot (sq ft).