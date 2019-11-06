App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi-NCR pollution: SC registers fresh case on its own, hearing today

A special bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta will hear the suo motu case entitled, 'Alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas, for hearing along with the pending matters on pollution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As air pollution levels remain alarming in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Supreme Court on Tuesday registered a fresh case on its own concerning the issue and will take up the matter today.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to hover between "severe" and "very poor" category.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to hover between "severe" and "very poor" category.

In a separate pollution-related matter, the top court had on Monday termed as "atrocious" the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and banned all construction and demolition activities, along with burning of garbage and waste, in the region.

The apex court had observed that people could not be "left to die" due to the "worse-than-emergency situation" and said that those carrying out construction and demolition activities, despite its order, would be fined Rs 1 lakh.

It added that a penalty of Rs 5,000 would be imposed if anyone was found burning garbage and waste in the region.

The top court said in case of any violation, the local administration and zonal officers would be held responsible.

It said the prevailing situation in the area was a "blatant and grave violation of the right to life of an individual" and scientific data suggested that the life span of those living in the region had reduced due to this.

The top court said the authorities could not indulge in "passing the buck" and should collectively try to tackle the situation.

It asked the Delhi government and the civic bodies to chalk out a plan to ensure removal of the waste dumped at open spaces and come up with a scheme to deal with the issue.

Regarding pollution due to dust accumulated on the roads, the top court had said water be sprinkled on the stretches which were prone to dust.

It directed that a traffic plan be prepared so that there was no burden on a particular road and the problem of pollution due to traffic congestion could be tackled.

It asked the traffic authorities concerned to take immediate steps in this regard.

The top court had asked the court-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to hold a meeting on November 4, itself and take a decision on whether the industries, which contributed to the pollution levels of Delhi-NCR, could be shut down during this period.

It had also asked the EPCA to take a call regarding banning the entry of diesel-run trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, in Delhi.

Several other directions were passed by the top court to contain pollution saying that short term steps were needed to check the emergent situation.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #NCR #pollution

