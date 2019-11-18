Delhi-NCR pollution: Ola and Microsoft to collect air quality data

Ola and Microsoft have teamed up to monitor and measure real-time street air quality in Delhi-NCR.

As part of this project, data on particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) will be collected starting November 2019. This will be done via sensors mounted atop Ola cabs. Cars for this purpose have been identified by means of complex algorithms which ensure maximum area is covered for the collection of data, the release said.

"Ola Mobility Institute and Microsoft Research will leverage their strong research and data science capabilities to jointly conduct research to provide periodic reports and insights from the data collected," the release said.

The companies aim to study and collect pollution levels across millions of data points over the course of one year.

This data would be made public, while raw data would also be provided in open data formats to support further research in this area.

Anand Shah, Head, Ola Mobility Institute, said: "Air pollution is one of the biggest global environmental challenges of today. Most air-quality sensors today measure ambient air-quality which is not reflective of the street-level pollution people are subjected to on a daily basis. This project is part of Ola City Sense, a program to provide intelligent data-based insights to cities."