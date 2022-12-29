 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi-NCR: Industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down from January 1

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

"Maximum environmental compensation will be levied on them according to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Boards," an official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

The Centre's air quality panel on Wednesday said industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, in Delhi-NCR will be closed down straightaway from January 1 and heavy fines will be imposed on them.

However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed, it said.

"Pollution control authorities have been directed to close down industries and commercial establishments using unapproved fuels, including coal, without giving them any show cause notice.

"Maximum environmental compensation will be levied on them according to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Boards," an official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

The use of low-sulphur coal is also allowed in captive thermal power plants, the official clarified, saying "it could be used wherever the primary purpose is power generation".

Firewood and biomass briquettes can be used for religious purposes and cremation, wood or bamboo charcoal can be used for tandoors and grills of hotels, restaurants, banquet halls (with emission control system) and open eateries or dhabas.