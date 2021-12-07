MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi-NCR industries not running on PNG despite gas availability to be closed: Air Quality Commission

The decision to shut down such industrial units was taken in view of the 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality prevailing in Delhi-NCR, the panel said, adding that they will not be permitted to resume their operations till at least December 12.

Moneycontrol News
December 07, 2021 / 08:25 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Industries based in Delhi-national capital region (NCR), which are not using piped natural gas (PNG) or cleaner fuel for operation despite the availability of gas infrastructure in their localities, will be closed down with immediate effect, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) said in an order issued on December 7.

The decision to shut down such industrial units was taken in view of the 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality prevailing in Delhi-NCR. They will not be permitted to resume their operations till at least December 12, CAQM said.

"Taking a tough stand against the industries in industrial areas flouting the comprehensive policy directions for shifting of industries operating in NCR districts to PNG/ cleaner fuels, the Commission has issued directions for immediate closure of all such industries located in industrial areas where PNG infrastructure and supply are available but have still not switched over to PNG," the Union Ministry of Environment said in a statement.

"As per the directions of the Commission, these violating industries/ industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till 12.12.2021, and the position will be reviewed for further decisions," it added.

Notably, the the CAQM had, in a directive issued on August 12, asked the Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to inspect, audit and facilitate the switch over of industries in NCR districts to PNG or cleaner fuels if the gas supply and infrastructure is available.

Close

Related stories

On November 16, the air quality panel had directed that all industries in NCR where gas connectivity is available shall immediately be shifted to gas in view of the air pollution crisis, and had also asked the respective state governments to furnish industry-wise date of shifting.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air pollution #Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) #Delhi #NCR #PNG
first published: Dec 7, 2021 08:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.