Delhi municipal corporation staff on indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries

The employees under the aegis of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union said they have not been paid salaries for the last five months.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 11:33 PM IST
Representative image

The employees of three municipalities — north, east and south — of Delhi on January 7 went on an indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries and pensions.

The employees under the aegis of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union staged a protest in front of the Civil Lines zonal office of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, demanding release of their pending salaries.

"Employees have been working without salary for four or five months and now they are unable to take care of their families. We have raised the issue with the authorities several times but to no avail. We are compelled to go on strike until our demands are met. We want all our pending salaries and pensions to be cleared and a permanent solution to this problem," Hindustan Times quoted Confederation of MCD Employees Union convenor AP Khan as saying.

Khan even alleged that north civic body's employees have not been paid salaries for the last four or five months, adding that employees of East Delhi Municipal Corporation have not received salaries for the last three months. Employees’ pensions for those in South Delhi Municipal Corporation are also not paid.

Employees including teachers, engineers, staff of the horticulture department, clerical staff, and fourth-class employees participated in the protest.

Earlier, North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said the municipal body had tried to convince the employees to drop their decision to go on an indefinite strike but had not succeeded so far.
first published: Jan 7, 2021 11:31 pm

