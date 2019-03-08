App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi-Mumbai six-lane expressway can be world's longest: Nitin Gadkari

"The development of this expressway will help to bring about various smart cities, logistics parks and industrial zones between the two metros," Gadkari said.

Travelling from Delhi to Mumbai via road will soon soon be easy for commuters as the foundation stone of the 1,320 kilometre long Delhi-Mumbai expressway was laid on March 8.

Addressing a public gathering, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road transport and Highways, said that the expressway could well be "world's longest expressway" to be access controlled, have speed-checking sensors, CCTV and with intelligent traffic management system.

The expressway, which is the longest in India, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 90,000 crore over the next three years and will cut travel time between the two metros from 24 hours to 13 hours at a maximum speed of 120 km/hour. The greenfield expressway will be an extension of Delhi-Vadodara expressway, thereby cutting travel time between Delhi and Vadodara from 18 hours to 9 hours.

The Delhi-Vadodara Expressway is being taken up in 5 phases at a cost of Rs 45000 crore. Bids have been invited for all these phases and are at various stages of finalization. The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, is being constructed in three phases at a cost of Rs 45000 crore. Work has been awarded for a part of Phase I and will be done for the remaining phases this year.

The expressway will pass through underdeveloped cities like Mewat, Ratlam and Dahod across states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The new alignment helped the government to acquire 15,000 hectares of land at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore and save Rs 16,000 crore due to the route being through backward areas.

"The development of this expressway will help to bring about various smart cities, logistics parks and industrial zones between the two metros," Gadkari said.

Officials from the ministry said that tender for 120 km has already been awarded coupled with 400 km of project work to be awarded by March end. The remaining 800 km of project work will be awarded within the next six months.

The longest expressway, which will cater to more than 80,000 vehicles everyday, will introduce "pay per use" tolling concept coupled, wayside amenities and cargo facilities, access controlled lanes, perpetual pavement design, 20 lakh tree plantation and rainwater harvesting system at every 500 meter along the route.

For easy connectivity between the two metros, Centre has also decided to connect Delhi-Mumbai expressway with Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Mass Rapid Transit corridor at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. This will connect the said expressway with KMP expressway at Kalindi Kunj area in Delhi.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #Delhi-Mumbai Expressway #India #Nitin Gadkari

