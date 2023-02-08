English
    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: This 1,350-kilometre long engineering marvel is India’s quantum leap into the future

    The phenomenal ease of travel on this well planned, thoughtfully connected, people-friendly and eco-sensitive expressway will bring opportunities, growth and dreams closer to reality for millions of people

    Vaibhav Dange
    February 08, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
    The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the country's financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours. (Representative image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) – the section from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa in Rajasthan – on February 12. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that this stretch of the grand 1,350 kilometre long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur, a distance of about 280 kms, to just around two hours.

    The eight-lane (expandable to 12-lane) under-construction access-controlled expressway connecting India's national capital New Delhi with its financial hub Mumbai is not just another expressway. After completion, it is going to be one of the world’s longest access controlled expressways. The foundation stone for this ambitious project was laid on March 8, 2019 by Union minister Nitin Gadkari in the presence of then ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

    Hinterland’s Hopes

    The total project value including the land acquisition cost is around Rs 1 lakh crore (US$13.1 billion). Initially, the expressway will be eight lanes wide with the greenfield-alignment route in backward areas, which will reduce the current travel time of 24 hours to just 12 hours. The alignment is passing through backward regions such as Mewat in Haryana and Dausa in Rajasthan besides Madhya Pradesh.  This shall give a huge impetus to the development of these regions, and open up economic opportunities for local people. The fruits of the expressway have already started manifesting: Land prices have started going up along the new alignment.