Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: NHAI bars entry of 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

NHAI said that the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India's longest and has a total length of 1,386 km

The entry of two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, three-wheelers, non-motorised vehicles and tractors with or without trailers have been barred on the newly-launched phase 1 of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, according to a gazette notification dated February 16 by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

The order said that the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles. The notification further said that there have been alternative routes and roads, which are available to the public for linking the places/accessing various destination points before the development of this expressway so the restricted category of vehicles has to use the service roads.

According to News18, the notification, signed by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, also said that the expressway was developed as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the expressway have been notified varying between 80 km/hour to 120 km/hour.

