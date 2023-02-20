Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: NHAI bars entry of 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India's longest and has a total length of 1,386 km

The entry of two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, three-wheelers, non-motorised vehicles and tractors with or without trailers have been barred on the newly-launched phase 1 of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, according to a gazette notification dated February 16 by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

The order said that the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles. The notification further said that there have been alternative routes and roads, which are available to the public for linking the places/accessing various destination points before the development of this expressway so the restricted category of vehicles has to use the service roads.

According to News18, the notification, signed by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, also said that the expressway was developed as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the expressway have been notified varying between 80 km/hour to 120 km/hour.

Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Why it runs through the heart of India's growth story

“The expressway has been developed as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the Expressway have been notified varying between 80 km/hour to 120 km/hour… the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow moving vehicles e.g. two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects,” the order reads.

The 246-kilometre Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 and was opened to the public on February 15. It will link the national capital with Jaipur in Rajasthan and is expected to reduce the travel time between the two destinations from 5 hours to approximately 3.5 hours.

Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Check out the toll prices on Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch

The eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NE-4) is an access-controlled expressway starting from its junction with the new NH-248A near Sohna. The entire expressway is likely to be fully operational by the end of 2024.