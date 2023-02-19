Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Check out the toll prices on Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India's longest and has a total length of 1,386 km

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first stage of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway - a route linking New Delhi and Mumbai on February 12.

The 246-kilometer Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the expressway will link the capital with Jaipur in Rajasthan and is expected to reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to approximately 3.5 hours.

The expected toll price on the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the expressway is a charge of Rs 90 for light vehicles and Rs 145 for light commercial vehicles to go from the starting location to Khalilpur, which is roughly 20 kilometres apart, according to reports. The toll fare increases significantly while travelling to Barkapara-Rs 500 for light vehicles and Rs 805 for light commercial vehicles.

In addition to Khalilpur and Barkapara, toll gates will also be present at Samsabad, Shital, Pinan, and Dungarpur. For vehicles with seven axles that travel to Barkapara from the starting point, the highest toll to be paid will be Rs 3,215. This is also the amount that is to be paid by the vehicles coming from Sohna in order to go beyond the Western Peripheral's Khalilpur Loop.

Reports citing NHAI officials say that the toll is determined on the basis of the distance as well as the structure in road construction. For instance, the fare is higher for routes with a greater number of railway overpasses, or other types of bridges.