Delhi minority commission chief Zafarul-Islam Khan warns 'Hindutva bigots'

Delhi minority commission chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan raked up controversy as he thanked Arab nations for their support to Indian Muslims when “Hindutva bigots” calculated that Muslim and Arab world would not care about the persecution of Muslims in India.

In a social media post on April 28, Khan said, “Thank you Kuwait for standing with the Indian Muslims! The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslim and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in India.”

He further said that the “bigots forgot that Indian Muslims enjoy huge goodwill in the eyes of the Arab and Muslim world” for their services over centuries to Islamic causes, excellence in Islamic and Arabic scholarship, cultural and civilisational gifts to world heritage.

The DMC chairman also counted names like Shah Waliullah Dehlavi, Iqbal, Abul Hasan Nadwi, Wahiduddin Khan and Zakir Naik, who - according to him - are “respected household names in the Arab and Muslim world.”

He further warned that Indian Muslims were not complaining to the Arab and Muslim world about the hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. However, the day they will be “pushed” to do that, it will follow an “avalanche” for people who he termed as “bigots”.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” Khan added to the post.