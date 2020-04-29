App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi minority commission chief Zafarul-Islam Khan warns 'Hindutva bigots'

The day Indian Muslims complain to the Arab and Muslim world about the hate campaigns across the country, there will be an avalanche for Hindutva bigots, he said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Facebook/@khan.zafarul
Image: Facebook/@khan.zafarul

Delhi minority commission chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan raked up controversy as he thanked Arab nations for their support to Indian Muslims when “Hindutva bigots” calculated that Muslim and Arab world would not care about the persecution of Muslims in India.

In a social media post on April 28, Khan said, “Thank you Kuwait for standing with the Indian Muslims! The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslim and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in India.”

He further said that the “bigots forgot that Indian Muslims enjoy huge goodwill in the eyes of the Arab and Muslim world” for their services over centuries to Islamic causes, excellence in Islamic and Arabic scholarship, cultural and civilisational gifts to world heritage.

Close

The DMC chairman also counted names like Shah Waliullah Dehlavi, Iqbal, Abul Hasan Nadwi, Wahiduddin Khan and Zakir Naik, who - according to him - are “respected household names in the Arab and Muslim world.”

related news

He further warned that Indian Muslims were not complaining to the Arab and Muslim world about the hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. However, the day they will be “pushed” to do that, it will follow an “avalanche” for people who he termed as “bigots”.

“Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” Khan added to the post.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:24 am

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.