    Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital: Report

    Satyendar Jain, a Delhi minister who is now in judicial custody in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED, was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on June 20, sources said, and his condition is stable.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File image)

    Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the ED, was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital here, and his is condition stable, sources said. Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    "He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hopsital. His condition is stable," a source told PTI. Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

    A court dismissed the bail plea of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on Saturday.

    Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him.

    In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 05:45 pm
